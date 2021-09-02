Corona Vaccine for Young People 12 to 18 years this month at Sports Center













Kralendijk – Young people between the ages of 12 and 18 can get the corona vaccine this month on Saturday 4, 11, 18 and 25 September. You can do that from 09:00 to 14:00 during the free walk-in at Kompleho Deportivo Jorge Nicolaas.

With BANSKOLBÈK#BON BAKUNÁ, the Public Health department will focus especially on young people from the start of the new school year. For example, two video clips were made especially for them, and information meetings about the corona vaccine will also be held at secondary schools this month. A debate will also be held for parents of young people in the age group of 12-18 years.

In the month of September, residents of 18 years and older can also have a test at the sports center on Saturdays from 09:00 – 14:00. Residents who have questions about the vaccine can call the free number 0800 0900. A doctor is always present at the sports center to answer questions about the vaccine and the injection.

