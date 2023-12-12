Council member Junny Wout (MPB) participates in congress in The Hague

KRALENDIJK/DEN HAAG – During a visit to the Netherlands, Junny Wout, Island Council member of MPB on Bonaire, took part in a congress in The Hague on “Shared Responsibility, Equality, and Mutual Trust.”

The congress, held in the Second Chamber, discussed the collaboration between the European and Caribbean parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Challenges such as climate management, energy transition, and poverty alleviation were emphasized, with a focus on equal collaboration between private and public entities.

Participants

Led by Senator Jeroen Recourt, the congress brought together participants from the BES islands, Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and the Netherlands, underscoring the importance of mutual trust for tangible results in cooperation between the parties.