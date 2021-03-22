Councilman Van Putten Calls for Urgent Central Committee Meeting to discuss tensions in Housing Foundation Board













Oranjestad- Councilman Clyde van Putten (PLP) calls for an urgent meeting of the Central Committee to discuss what he describes as ‘a crisis of confidence’ in the Board of Supervisory Directors of the Statia housing foundation.

Van Putten said that two Board members recently resigned, due to internal tensions. Another member, who is said to be critical of procedures followed in the Board of The Foundation, allegedly is being pushed out by the remaining members of the Board.







Worried

“These signals have me extremely worried. From what I am hearing, there is a growing crisis of confidence, when it comes to unilateral decisions the President of the Board is allegedly taking. It would be good if a meeting is called for at least the Central Committee of the Island Council to be informed as to exactly what is transpiring, and where this is heading”, said Van Putten on Monday.

