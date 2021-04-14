Covering of Cruyff Court Statia under construction













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Cruyff Court will soon be covered with a roof. Construction started in March this year with the poring of the foundation for the groundworks. The Court is located at the Fredrick Cranston Sports field. The project is expected to be finalized by the last quarter of this year.

The construction is a collaborative effort between the Public Entity St. Eustatius, the Johan Cruyff Foundation and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS). The Ministry of VWS also contributes financially, to a large extend. The court is of much value to sports on the island. It facilitates schools, associations and all Statians to be active and to socialize. With the installment of the roof, schools will be given more opportunities to become active during the day time by having class under a shaded area.







Materials for the roof are shipped and will arrive on the island in June 2021. The construction of the roof will be installed during the summer vacation to minimize inconvenience for the schools. In October this year, once the major tasks are completed, lighting will be installed to increase the use of the court during the evening hours.

