Curaçao airport registers 17% growth in passenger traffic during first six months of 2023 

WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao International Airport is seeing a very sound development in their traffic over the first six months of the year.

“Totaling 770,000 passenger movements, CUR have experienced an impressive +17% increase compared to the same period in 2022”, says airport director Jonny Anderson.

Anderson thanked their most important partners such as their internal Air Service Development Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH), and the Ministry of Economic Development of Curaçao (MEO) in jointly achieving the positive result.