Customs BCN intercepts drugs at the airport on Bonaire















Kralendijk – During a regular check on outgoing passengers for the KLM flight from Bonaire to Amsterdam on Monday, May 31st , Customs found 710 grams of cocaine on a male passenger.

After an interview with this passenger, it was decided to conduct further investigations. During the check of the hold baggage some anomalies were observed at the bottom of the suitcase.







Upon closer inspection, a double bottom was found in which the cocaine was transported. The cocaine has been seized and the suspect with initials J.A.F. of 20 years was arrested.

After his arrest, the suspect was handed over to the KMar for further investigation.

