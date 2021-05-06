C&W Communications Appoints Tony Matthews Vice President, Dutch Caribbean













Philipsburg – C&W Communications (C&W) today announced the appointment of Tony Matthews to the position of Vice President, Dutch Caribbean. In his new role, Matthews will have overall responsibility for Flow/UTS operations in Bonaire, Curacao, St. Maarten/St. Martin, Saba and St. Eustatius. He will also join C&W’s Executive Leadership Team.

The appointment is part of an organizational shift that also includes new roles for C&W in the North Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago, and the South Caribbean which previously included the Dutch Caribbean. Of the four new positions, two will now be held by women.







Nicolas Collette who served as VP for the South region for the last two years will transition to lead the company’s B2B Centre of Excellence. Danny Macaya who held Country Manager responsibilities for the Dutch Caribbean will now focus solely on Curacao. Charlesworth Sydney will continue to lead the St. Maarten business and both he and Macaya will report to Matthews.

Matthews joined C&W two years ago to lead commercial initiatives for the company, such as network investment and expansion in Jamaica, along with a harmonization program that provides customers with greater choice and flexibility. Matthews brings to the role more than 30 years of telecom operations experience with major companies such as Comcast, Cox Communications, and Cisco.

Inge Smidts, CEO of C&W, said, “Tony brings a wealth of experience to this role having worked in key positions at major operators in North America. I am confident that he will work closely with our local leaders in the Dutch Caribbean to improve our services and solutions as we work to provide memorable experiences and win the trust of our customers.”

Expressing his sentiments about the appointment, Matthews said, “I’m excited for this new opportunity, as there’s a great deal of work to be done across our markets in the Dutch Caribbean. Still, our commitment to provide the most reliable connections and the best overall experience for our customers has never been stronger and we look forward to delivering on this promise now and in the future.”

Collette, who a little more than a year ago managed the integration of eleven business units, including the Dutch Caribbean, which became the company’s South Caribbean cluster, is transitioning to oversee C&W Communications’ Business to Business (B2B) Centre of Excellence.

Smidts also added, “Nicolas has been a pillar of support to me and plays a key role on my leadership team. He has done an outstanding job leading our team in the Dutch Caribbean over the last two years. Given his background in the B2B space, this transition is a natural fit for him. It is an area of business with which he is very familiar, as before joining C&W, he led the B2B division for Telenet in Europe. In his new role he will be responsible for customer value propositions, go-to-market strategies, sales excellence, digital transformation, business development, strategic marketing, and B2B customer service across all of C&W.”

Adding his thoughts on Matthews’ appointment, Collette said, “Over the last two years Tony has done an excellent job leading key commercial initiatives across our C&W markets. He is passionate about delivering exceptional value and I am confident he will work closely with our local teams and stakeholders in the Dutch Caribbean to ensure that we have a high performing and resilient network that delivers the products and solutions to enable our customers to have an unparalleled experience.”

