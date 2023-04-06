Department of Public Health to close COVID-19 testing site from April 6th, 2023

KRALENDIJK – Starting from Thursday, April 6th, 2023, the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 testing site will no longer be available to the public.

The decision to close the testing site was made due to the COVID-19 situation being under control and the disease now being seen as a common infectious disease, like the common cold or flu, as is the case in the Netherlands. Individuals experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms can get tested by their general practitioner or hospital, if necessary.

The Department of Public Health will continue to monitor through general practitioners, hospitals, and laboratories, for the spread of new variants of the coronavirus, and for the possibility of a new outbreak.

