Despite Current Lockdown, Excavation Work In Kaya Grandi will Continue

A view of the Kaya Grandi after rain. Photo: Bert Nijland

Kralendijk – Water –en Energie Bedrijf Bonaire (WEB) informs that on Monday March 22nd the excavation work for the renewal of the irrigation water pipeline (9th EDF) will continue despite the lockdown.

Excavation work will continue in the Kaya Grandi from Littman towards Kaya Princess Marie (Donna & Giorgo).

Date: March 22 – March 29, 2021

Work Times: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.







In order to be able to carry out these activities properly and safely, Kaya Grandi is partly closed to motorists. During the works, sidewalks will remain accessible to pedestrians, while car and freight traffic will be diverted, they ask for your cooperation in the following:

• Keep as much free space as possible in front of your shop / or parking space during the work

• Move your car / company car in time in connection with the work

• Allow extra time for transport, loading and unloading

• Protect your windows and doors from any coarse dust

In connection with these activities, it is possible that companies and residents temporarily experience coarse dust and noise nuisance. The contractor Bonairiaanse Wegenbouw Maatschappij (BWM) works continuously to reduce nuisance in the area.

Below is a visualization of the area and the diversions.

The 9th EDF project team with WEB as project supervisor will attempt to carry out the work within the specified time and to minimize inconvenience.

If you have any questions or comments, please contact WEB via email info@webbonaire.com or phone +599 7158244.

