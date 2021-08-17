- 1Share
Kralendijk – Due to the kick-off of the MBO 4 training that is followed by a number of officers from the Dutch Caribbean Police Force and where support is provided by officers from the corps of Sint Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao and also from the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee. These agents will provide support in their own uniform until December 22, 2021.
Also read
- Slain Police Officer Ferry Bakx remembered
- Saba youth train with Professional Coaches
- Police Force Caribbean Netherlands Control Room and Intake celebrates 10 years
- Different Uniforms on the Street
- Two New Positive Cases on Bonaire