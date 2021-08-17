17 August 2021 17:29 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Police Reports

Different Uniforms on the Street

Kralendijk – Due to the kick-off of the MBO 4 training that is followed by a number of officers from the Dutch Caribbean Police Force and where support is provided by officers from the corps of Sint Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao and also from the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee. These agents will provide support in their own uniform until December 22, 2021.

