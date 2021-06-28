Dog ban on several Bonairean beaches















Kralendijk – People should be able to go to the beach safely. Nature must also be protected. That is why several beaches on Bonaire are off limits for dogs. Dog owners should take this into account. This is a rule from 2012.

In its decision of February 24, 2012, the Public Entity Bonaire has issued a ban on walking dogs on certain beaches (coastal areas) of Bonaire. Some dog owners like to take their dog to the beach for a walk. These dogs are sometimes kept on a leash but also often run loose. In recent years, more and more people are walking their dogs on the beach. To prevent accidents and people being bitten by dogs, a ban (dated 24.2.2012/nr. 2012003014) has been issued for certain beaches. No one is allowed on these beaches with dogs and also not on a leash.

The ban is also important because it prevents dogs from digging turtle nests or, for example, escaping and entering a nature reserve such as the brine lake. If many dogs come to a beach, this also creates a hygienic problem because dogs do their needs on the beaches.

The government has also placed signs on the relevant beaches so that it is clear to everyone on which beaches the ban applies. It is good to know that the ban applies in places such as the areas of Sorobon, Cai and the entire area between the salt pier and the Willemstoren, so also on Pink Beach and Peliké, for example.

It is still possible, for example, to walk a dog between Punt Vierkant and the Zoutpier or between the Willemstoren and Sorobon.

Dogs are prohibited on the following beaches (coastal areas):

Playa Lechi (Sunset Beach);

Playa Lechi Suit (Boulevard);

Playa Chachacha;

Playa pal’i mangel (Donkey’s Beach);

Forn’i kalki (Bachelor’s Beach);

From Saliňa (salt pier) to Lacre Punt (Willemstoren);

Sorobon and Cai;

Piedra haltu (Thousend Steps);

Tolo;

Nukove;

Little Bonaire.

It is prohibited to enter the Cargill Salt Company area without permission.

