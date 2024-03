St. Eustatius Domestic violence and child abuse workshop takes place in St. Eustatius Redactie 2024-03-26 - 0 minuten leestijd

The participants and facilitators during the session on St. Eustatius. Photo: Government of St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD – Regioplan’s Romy van Dungen and Marjon Tijl met with organizations on 21 March to further discuss the implementation of the Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Protection Code, designed to assist professionals in recognizing domestic violence and child abuse,

The implementation date for new regulations is January 1, 2025. Regioplan is the organization contracted by the ministry to assist Statia, along with Saba and Bonaire, in implementing the new code.