Drop in Active COVID Cases on Bonaire

Kralendijk – On April 8, 2021, there are 188 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 34 test result came in and 10 were positive. 27 people recovered from Covid-19. There are a total of 21 hospital admissions due to Covid-19. 15 people were admitted at the hospital on Bonaire, 6 of them with intensive care. 1 person is in the hospital of Aruba and 5 people in the hospital in Colombia.

Get tested if you feel sick. It could take a while before you receive the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your results because you can infect other people. Staying at home prevents spread to people outside of your own household. To bring the number of infections down and prevent infection with the Coronavirus it is important to maintain hygiene instructions such as keeping a social distance of at least 1.5 meters and washing your hands regularly with water and soap.







Do you have a fever, a sore throat or other complaints that might be related to Covid-19? Then stay at home and call 0800-0800. Apply hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and sleep sufficiently. Take care of yourself and those around you.

