Drop in immigration on Saba due to fewer international students

The Bottom, Saba – On Saba, the population fell by 15 to a total of 1,918 inhabitants last year. Natural growth was negative; there were fewer births and slightly more deaths.

The island saw a significant drop in immigration. The main reason for this is that the Saba University School of Medicine only offered online tuition; on balance, significantly lower numbers of students therefore arrived on Saba from the United States and Canada compared to previous years. Emigration declined as well.







