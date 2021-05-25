Drug smuggling identified at Bonaire International Airport















Photo: BES-Reporter

Kralendijk – On Sunday the 23rd of May, 2021, two persons were arrested at Flamingo International Airport on suspicion of possession or smuggling of narcotics. The arrests took place following a collective control by the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) and the Customs Caribbean Netherlands.

During the check, a number of persons were checked by means of a urine test, which indicates whether someone possibly has drugs in his or her body. Of the persons checked, two persons tested positive. These persons were arrested by Customs CN and handed over to the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee.







After the arrest, both suspects submitted to a body scan, which shows whether there are drugs carried in the body. After the scan, one person was released, the second person remains in custody pending further investigation.

At BIA airport, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and the Dutch Caribbean Customs carry out regular collaborative checks with the aim of identifying and stopping cross-border crime. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee carries out the further investigation on behalf of the Public Prosecution Service.

