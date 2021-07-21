Due to Delta-strain: Bonaire back to Risk Level II















Dr. Marian Luinstra (l) and Governor Edison Rijna during the pers conference of Wednesday.

Kralendijk- As of July 23, Bonaire will go back to Covid Riks Level 2. The reason for the increase in perceived Risk Level is the fact that the recent increase in Covid-19 infections and the fact that the presence of the more contageous Delta-strain on the island has now been confirmed.

Governor Edison Rijna communicated the decision to once again increase the Risk Level during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. Rijna also said that thanks to the high vaccination grade on the island, it wasn’t necessary to take more drastic measures at the moment.

The biggest change tied to Risk Level II is that singing and dancing are now prohibited. Also, restaurants and sport schools should once against register their clients.

ABC ‘bubble’

So far, the travel bubble between the ABC islands will stay in place. This means that fully vaccinated travelers on the islands can travel between the islands without any PCR testing. Governor Rijna warned that changes to the current bubble could happen ‘any time’ and advised travelers to keep watching the news for any change in travel conditions.

Governor Rijna and Public Health doctor Marian Luinstra both called on residents who had not been inoculated as of yet, to consider still getting the vaccination. While the vaccination grade on the island is relatively high, about 10% of residents who went in for the first jab, has not returned for the second one. This is an area of concern, as double vaccination is the way to be best protected by the Pfizer vaccine used on the island.