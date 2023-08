THE BOTTOM – The Edge Ferry will soon be undergoing their yearly maintenance schedule.

For that reason, trips on the ferry between August 29th to October 1st, 2023 will be cancelled. The last trip into Saba will be Friday, 25th August with the first trip back will be on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023.

The Saba Tourist Bureau advises travellers to look for alternate travel arrangements in the aforementioned period.