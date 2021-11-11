Education and Outreach at STENAPA













Naomi Lambrikx (RAVON) and Achsah Mitchell (STENAPA) shared information on sea turtles and STENAPA’s Sea Turtle Conservation Program to four (4) Dutch Classes at the Gwendoline van Putten High School.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Marit Pistor shared a review of STENAPA’s sea turtle conservation program at CNSI’s Science Cafe. Naomi Lambrikx also shared the work that she does with RAVON to conserve sea turtles, including her project on Statia.



Ines Freire (STENAPA) described how facial recognition of the scales on the turtle’s head can be used to conduct ‘mark’-recapture studies on sea turtles that minimize disturbance of the animal.

