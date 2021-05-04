Excavation works for irrigation water nearing completion Bonaire













Kralendijk, May 4th 2021 – Excavation work is expected to be completed in May for the renewal of the irrigation water pipeline to hotels. Contractor Bonairiaanse Wegenbouw Maatschappij (BWM) still has to dig about 350 meters and repair about 1,300 meters of road surface.

The excavation work has progressed to the Kaya Gobernador N. Debrot, near the Kaya Endeavor and the Kaya Carlos A. Nicolaas. Local residents may experience temporary dust and noise nuisance. WEB Bonaire and BWM will make every effort to keep nuisance to a minimum.







The Kaya Gobernador N. Debrot remains accessible to local traffic. There is a diversion route for other traffic that is signposted. We advise all drivers to use the alternative route as much as possible. Drive slowly and take extra travel time into account.

Progress

At the beginning of July 2020, WEB Bonaire started as the project supervisor on the renewal of the pipeline to transport purified wastewater back to hotels (project 9th EDF). Since then, BWM has excavated a distance of 9.7 kilometers. This is more than 95% of the total number of kilometers. The contractor now has to dig about 350m and repair about 1300m of road surface.

Completion and handover

After completion of the work, the irrigation water pipe will be tested and put into operation for a maintenance period. WEB will supply the irrigation water at a pressure of 4 to 6 bar to customers with an approved installation. It may take several weeks for the pipeline to be properly operational.

After this maintenance period and approval of the operation of the irrigation water pipeline, the 9th EDF project will be transferred to the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB).

