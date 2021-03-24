Extra Vaccines and faster Vaccination Rate Confirmed













The Pfizer Vaccine has been the vaccine of choice for use Bonaire since the start of the campaign on February 26th, 2021. Photo: RIVM

Kralendijk- On Tuesday the arrival of 11,700 units of the Pfizer Vaccine was confirmed by the Government of Bonaire.

The number of corona infections on Bonaire is rising alarmingly fast and is putting great pressure on the limited care capacity on the island. This the exact reason, according to a press statement on Tuesday evening, why the pace of the vaccination schedule on Bonaire is being accelerated.







Tuesday’s shipment of 11.700 vaccines includes the previously committed third batch of 2.340 vaccines for healthcare workers and people over the 60.

Pressure

For State Secretary Paul Blokhuis (VWS) and vaccination official Dr. Marc Sprenger (former DG RIVM), the great pressure on healthcare is a valid reason to agree with the request of Island Governor Edison Rijna and Commissioner Nina den Heyer of the Public Entity Bonaire, to vaccinate all adults on the island as soon as possible.