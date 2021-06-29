29 June 2021 16:03 pm

Final countdown to Statia’s 2021 Emancipation Day celebration

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – It is the final countdown to the 2021 Emancipation Day celebration. The Public Entity St.Eustatius is pleased to present the official programme and line up. They encourage all to read carefully as they have two days of celebration; June 30th and July 1st.

