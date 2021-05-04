4 May 2021 11:51 am
Final Work on Smoke Alley Statia will cause Delay in Traffic Flow

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Statia Road & Construction will install silicon joints on the Smoke Alley project starting Tuesday, May 4th 2021. These activities can affect traffic flow which might cause some delays. The work is part of the contract of the renovation of the road.

