Finally: Slight Drop in Number of Active Covid Infections Bonaire

Kralendijk- For the first time in weeks, there is a slight drop in the number of ‘active’ Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, the total number of active cases stands at 424, a decrease of 10 compared to Saturday.

At the same time, there is a new fatality due to Covid, bringing the total number of persons who have succumbed to Covid, up to 8.







A total of 85 people were tested yesterday, of which 27 turned out positive. 36 people have recovered from Covid-19.

Hospital

There are a total of 11 hospital admissions due to Covid-19. 7 people were admitted to the hospital on Bonaire and 4 people were transferred to the hospital on Curaçao. 4 people are in the intensive care department of the hospital on Bonaire.

