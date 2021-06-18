First Aid Training for Childcare Workers















Kralendijk – This week the first four groups with a total of 50 childcare employees on Bonaire started with the First Aid training for children, as part of the program BES(t) 4 kids. This year employees of all childcare organizations on Bonaire are being trained to ensure that at each childcare location at least one adult with a First Aid diploma aimed at children is present. This is one of the quality criteria in the context of the program BES(t) 4 kids, that wants to ensure good, safe and affordable childcare in the Caribbean Netherlands. The First Aid training is organized under the direction of the Center for Youth and Family and will take place more often this year.

