First delivery of locally grown produce delivered to Food Bank Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Wednesday, the service for Agricultura, Husbandry and Fisheries (LVV) on Bonaire made a first delivery of locally grown veggies to the food bank on Bonaire.

The delivery form part of a special LVV project called ‘Food Production for the Food Bank.’ The first harvest of pumpkins was handed over to Maarten Caljouw from Voedselbank Bonaire.

In recent years, an increasing number of residents of the island have become dependent on assistance from the food bank, especially now that inflation has made food too expensive for many people.

Holidays

In the run-up to the holidays, Food Bank Bonaire is launching additional campaigns, encouraging shoppers to buy extra groceries to donate to the food bank. Collection points for these donations are set up in various supermarkets on the island.