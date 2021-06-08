First FINEC course completed with partners in the Caribbean Netherlands















Photo caption:

The photo above shows the students of various chain partners after completing the FINEC course. (KPCN, KMar, MCB, Harbor Master, Supervision and Enforcement Directorate, Public Prosecutor Office , Belastingdienst CN and the National Criminal Investigation Department, Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), ICUC.)

Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Worldwide growth and development in the financial field, including developments in financial crime, requires knowledge development and more cooperation in the networks in the field of Financial Economic Crime (FINEC). The Dutch Caribbean Police Force, in collaboration with the Inter-Continental University of the Caribbean and with financial support from the Public Prosecutors Office , has developed and realized a 3-year course for all partners in identifying and fighting financial crime. Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten also participated in the course.

The College of Chiefs of Police has agreed to embrace and support this initiative in the coming years. Police colleagues and partners can follow this course, which is provided by Prof. drs. Wagner and Prof. dr. Cijntje. This course will be given every year in all countries for the next 3 years with the aim of forming a broad network against this form of crime, promoting knowledge development and cooperation between the partners.







The Dutch Caribbean Police Force has also set up a separate FINEC unit with task holders and hopes that this development will strengthen financial investigation and make the Caribbean Netherlands safer. After the kick-off in Aruba, it was the turn of the Caribbean Netherlands in recent weeks. There were many participants and the satisfaction of the participants was high. This has been an important step and this course will start again next year.

