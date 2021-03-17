First Roundabout for St. Eustatius













A view of the work in progress. Photo: Michael Spanner, GIS.

Oranjestad, St. Eustiatus- The Public Entity St. Eustatius just started to prepare the construction of its first roundabout on the island.

The new roundabout forms part of the Airport Boulevard that will be constructed at a later stage. The roundabout will improve the route between the harbor and the airport and is located at the intersection of the James Hook road, the road to under the Hill and the road to Jeems North.







The last two years have seen extensive road repairs in St. Eustatius and also the paving of previously unpaved roads.

