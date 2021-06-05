First Royal designation awarded within the Caribbean part of the Kingdom















Source: Aruba Aloe Balm

Oranjestad, Aruba – The Aruban company Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. is the first company in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom to receive the Royal Predicate from His Majesty King Willem-Alexander. The award allows the company to add the Royal Predicate to its name and include the Royal Crown in its logo. It is a great honor for Aruba that an Aruban company, as the first company in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, has been granted the right to use the Royal Predicate.

Source: RVO







Also read