First Royal designation awarded within the Caribbean part of the Kingdom

Oranjestad, Aruba – The Aruban company Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. is the first company in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom to receive the Royal Predicate from His Majesty King Willem-Alexander. The award allows the company to add the Royal Predicate to its name and include the Royal Crown in its logo. It is a great honor for Aruba that an Aruban company, as the first company in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, has been granted the right to use the Royal Predicate.

