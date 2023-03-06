First Virtual Public meeting about reburial of ancestral remains

ORANJESTAD- The Statia Cultural Heritage Implementation Committee (SCHIC) invites the public to attend and participate in its first virtual public meeting on March 6th, 2023, at 10:00 AM local time in St. Eustatius.

During the meeting, the SCHIC will be discussing the reburial of the ancestral remains and the funding possibilities. The committee appreciates your active participation during this meeting. You will get the opportunity to ask questions and share your suggestions. The committee will answer any questions you may have.

The meeting will stream live from the Page of the Committee, but interested parties can also join via the zoom link.

Committee

The Statia Cultural Heritage Implementation Committee (SCHIC) was installed in September 2022 by the government of St. Eustatius to engage the community in the recommendations of the Statia Heritage Research Commission (SHRC) and to explore funding opportunities to carry out these recommendations.

The recommendations in the report of the Statia Heritage Research Commission (SHRC) were published in January 2022 and are available via Statia Government’s website.