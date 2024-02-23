Fitch Ratings affirms Caribbean Development Bank’s AA+ Rating

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Earlier this week, Fitch Ratings affirmed the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘AA+’ with a Stable Outlook. The report highlights the Bank’s high governance standards, ‘excellent’ capitalisation, high level of solvency (assessed at ‘aa+’), and very high liquidity (assessed at ‘aaa’).

In addition to confidence in the Bank’s administration and governance, key driving factors behind the rating include the excellent capitalisation, very high liquidity, resilient loan performance and risk management gram enhancements.

The ‘AA+’ rating from Fitch Ratings reinforces the confidence in the Bank’s financial strength and governance. It comes at a critical time as the region grapples with economic recovery and resilience challenges.

Mobilize resources

The Bank will continue leveraging its financial strength to mobilize resources to accelerate our Borrowing Member Countries’ progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.