Flamingo Airport dissatisfied with performance of new baggage conveyor

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire International Airport (BIA) is not satisfied with the performance of the baggage conveyor recently acquired by the airport.

“After the conveyor was put into operation within the planned timeframe, several serious issues were identified during the delivery. For instance, the conveyor generates excessive noise and experiences mechanical problems. Therefore, the conveyor currently does not meet BIA’s requirements,” stated the airport.

Following the most recent malfunction, the airport has decided to temporarily take the conveyor out of service and instead utilize the temporary solution that was used during the conveyor’s installation.

Supplier

Discussions are currently underway with the conveyor supplier to address the technical imperfections and suboptimal performance.