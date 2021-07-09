Free Corona Test for not Fully Vaccinated Travelers















Photo: ABC Online Media.

Kralendijk – Some of the not fully vaccinated people on Bonaire can get a free corona test when traveling abroad. These are people who have not yet been fully vaccinated. This includes children from 7 to 18 years of age and women who are (recently) pregnant or who have been pregnant. Patients who could not be vaccinated due to their medical situation can also take the corona test for free to travel.

The free corona test will be offered in July and August of this year. There are countries that make a corona test mandatory for children from 7 years old. That is why the free corona test is offered to children aged 7 to 18 years. Bonairean travelers who travel back to the island from the Netherlands can take the corona test for free in the Netherlands. For more information: www.rijksoverheid.nl.

On Bonaire, the free test can be requested at https://www.bonairesafetravel.org/bonaire-residents Travelers can make an appointment via the link. The test will be taken at the Mariott Hotel, Kaya Internashonal 2. The results of the test will be sent by email.

Everyone on Bonaire can be vaccinated. Also children from 12 years old. Make an appointment for this via 0800 0900 or go to the sports hall on Kaya Amsterdam on the screening days. The injection days can be found on the Facebook page of the OLB and on www.bonairecrisis.com.

Also read