Free tennis clinics for children kicked off in Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday, the first Kids Clinic of the Bonaire Tennis Association was held. Over 15 enthusiastic children were present on the first day and enjoyed their initial lessons.

Children between the ages of 6 to 12 can get acquainted with the sport of tennis every Saturday. Between 9 am and 11 am, they receive free lessons from several professional tennis instructors at the tennis courts near Eddy’s restaurant in Hato.

According to the tennis association, the goal of the clinics is to teach children the basic skills of tennis in a 6-week cycle.

Registration

Parents who want to enrol their children can email info@bonairetennisassociation.com or send a WhatsApp message to +599 782 4569.