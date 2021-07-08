Government of Sint Maarten extends Condolences to the Haitian Community















Philipsburg – It is with great sadness and shock that the Council of Ministers learned about the tragic assassination of the President of Haiti, Honorable Jovenel Moïse at his residence early this morning. The assassination of President Moïse is a loss not just for Haiti but for its diaspora.

The Government of St. Maarten stands in solidarity with St. Maarten’s Haitian community and wishes them much strength during this turbulent time. A speedy recovery is extended to Haiti’s First Lady Martine Moïse who was injured during the attack. “We pray for peace and understanding and that the situation will go back to some level of calm as they resolve their internal challenges,” stated Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

Also read