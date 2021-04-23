Governor de Graaff School joined Marine Team in Statia beach clean up

- 11Shares
Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Governor de Graaff School’s Community Helpers joined the Marine Team in the beach clean up activity.They were eager to remove plastic from the path of mother sea turtles and their hatchlings. The sea turtles thank you!
