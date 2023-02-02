Governor Rijna looks back with satisfaction and pride on the royal visit

KRALENDIJK – Last weekend King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Amalia visited Bonaire.

The Royal Family followed a varied program at various places on our island, with attention to the slavery past, and they were introduced to our culture, sport and nature. But there were also talks with local residents and representatives of various organisations.

Island Governor Edison Rijna says he is pleased with how the visit went. “I look back with pride on a successful visit. I would like to thank everyone who was present and committed to making this day and their stay a success,” said Rijna.

