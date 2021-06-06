Half of Companies use Support Package

Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Almost half of the companies on the BES-islands have made use of the emergency measures for the economic consequences of COVID-19.
Of the companies in the Caribbean Netherlands, 45 percent on Bonaire, 55 percent on Saba and 47 percent on St. Eustatius, appealed to government support to cover wage costs and/or fixed costs. More figures can be found on the website of Statistics Netherlands.
Source: RVO
Also read
- Two new birds recorded on Bonaire in 2020
- Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten wants to sell off Banco di Caribe
- Working for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee: a challenge for you?
- One New Covid Infection on Bonaire
- Six Residents Bonaire Receive Royal Decoration