Half of Companies use Support Package















Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Almost half of the companies on the BES-islands have made use of the emergency measures for the economic consequences of COVID-19.

Of the companies in the Caribbean Netherlands, 45 percent on Bonaire, 55 percent on Saba and 47 percent on St. Eustatius, appealed to government support to cover wage costs and/or fixed costs. More figures can be found on the website of Statistics Netherlands.







Source: RVO

