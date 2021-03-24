Hand sanitizers installed to prepare for Saba’s reopening













The Bottom, Saba – The Public Entity Saba in the course of this week is having hand sanitizers installed throughout the island. This initiative which was taken by Commissioner of Tourism Bruce Zagers late last year, as a preparatory step for when the borders would reopen. The planned partial reopening of the borders is now planned for May 1.

The standardized sanitation units serve to promote good hand hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic. The units were on the island since last year but are now being installed at public and private properties, including government offices, bars and restaurants, shops, hotels, churches and at the ports of entry.







In total 150 units were purchased, as well as a 55 gallon drum of the sanitizing liquid. An additional drum was donated by Cadwell Inc. Businesses are asked to contact the Public Entity in case their venue was either overlooked or would need additional units. More sanitizing units will be ordered if the need arises.

