Health Symposium ‘Nos t’ei den kuido’ Promotes Inclusive Healthcare on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The recent health symposium ‘Nos t’ei den kuido’ held at Plaza Resort on Bonaire successfully promoted inclusive healthcare. Organized by Fundashon EQ as part of Pride Bonaire, the event addressed the challenges and needs of the LGBTQI+ community.

The symposium aimed to raise awareness among healthcare professionals and provide practical tools to meet the diverse health needs of the LGBTQI+ community. Critical topics included inclusivity, respect, reducing stigma, and improving equality and access to healthcare.

Milestone

Various speakers shared their expertise, and interactive sessions allowed healthcare professionals to exchange experiences and best practices. According to EQ, the symposium marks a milestone in the pursuit of inclusive healthcare on Bonaire.