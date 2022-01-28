29 January 2022 01:42 am

STENAPA collects 120kg of Plastic at Zeelandia beach

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – STENAPA staff, interns and local volunteer (Monique) spent 2 hours cleaning up Zeelandia beach of both large and small plastic, and more. They collected data and filled up 4 large construction bags, weighing a total of 120kg. Intern Stijn Louca lead the effort.

