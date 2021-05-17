Holland to send 700.000 vaccines to Suriname













6 Shares

Paramaribo- The Surinamese Health Ministry is planning a massive Covid-19 campaign. The Ministry of Health is taking steps to initiate a large-scale Covid-19 vaccination campaign. Suriname receives 700,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the Netherlands. The medical assistance comes after a request from the Surinamese government to The Hague.

Although there is still no clarity about the exact implementation of this medical aid from the Netherlands, Minister Amar Ramadhin of Public Health already has a plan of action. “There will be a nationwide campaign at the neighborhood level with a communication plan aimed at increasing the willingness to take the vaccine.” The campaign will aim to encourage everyone 18 and older to get vaccinated against Covid-19.







The death rate from Covid-19 remains high, as do the new infections. In April, there were 24 Covid-19 deaths, and that number has already been reached this month. Yesterday there were four Covid-19 deaths, bringing the number of Covid-19 deaths for May – with two weeks to go – at 24. The number of new infections remains above 100, while hospitals are already full.

This week there should be more clarity about Dutch medical support for Suriname. Minister Ramadhin also does not know whether there is also logistical support from the Netherlands. President Chan Santokhi had remarked in Saramacca on Friday that the Netherlands is sending enough vaccines to vaccinate the ‘total population’. He has called on everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Also read