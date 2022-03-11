In Buurtcentrum Tera Kora: Talk held about importance of Kidneys

An impression of Thursday’s meeting. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday in the neighborhood center in Tera Kora, the topic of “Healthy kidneys for everyone” was discussed in the context of World Kidney Day.

People often appear not to know what the function of the kidneys is and what causes damage to the kidneys. One in ten adults suffers from kidney damage.

Although the meeting was not very well attended, participants were interested and there was also a lively interaction. Traditionally, a relatively large number of people on the islands suffer from kidney failure.