In Statia: Work starts on Construction of Assisted Living Homes

Ingrid Whitfield, Project Coordinator, Elizabeth Jones, Policy Advisor Social Carlyle Tearr seen here at the start of the work. Picture: Michael Spanner, GIS.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The preparations for the construction of 5 additional assisted living homes and 5 emergency homes has started yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

The first step is to clear the buildings of old construction material (see pictures attached). The excavator on the picture will be used to demolish the buildings, which is scheduled for next week. Excavators are heavy construction equipment consisting of a boom, dipper (or stick), bucket and cab on a rotating platform known as the “house”.







Shortage

The 5 additional assisted living homes and the 5 emergency homes will be built to alleviate the housing shortage on Statia and to provide families with temporary housing. The additional homes will be constructed adjacent to the 10 existing assisted living homes at the Felicia Viola van Zanten Complex in Lodi. The groundbreaking for the first home is scheduled for next week.

