Inclusive pictogram escape routes also introduced on Bonaire















Kralendijk – The company Nooduitgang.nu is committed to the accessibility of companies and institutions for people with disabilities. Currently many emergency exits and escape routes are not suitable for people who are not self-reliant. Nooduitgang.nu is changing this by making emergency exits also accessible to people with a physical disability and by developing a new pictogram for escape routes, which also includes a wheelchair.

The new pictogram will be included in NEN 3011 / ISO 7010 and in the Building Decree. In April 2021, the company will be on Bonaire to work with local parties on wheelchair accessibility. You can support this project by buying bonds at www.vriendenvannooduitgang.nu or by contacting Petra Postma.







Source: Newsletter RVO

