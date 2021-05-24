Increase in Traffic Violations on Statia















Photo: The BES-Reporter.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Friday, May 21st , between 8:30 PM and 10:45 PM, scheduled traffic checks were held at the Dr. H.A. Korthalsweg and the Oranjebaaiweg on St. Eustatius. The checks were held because it is noticeable that more and more people drive motor vehicles without a valid driver’s license, insurance and motor vehicle tax. Confusing or incorrect lighting was also highlighted during these checks.

A total of 42 drivers were checked, with 1 police report issued for driving without a driver’s license and 2 police reports for driving without vehicle tax. Furthermore, 3 drivers received a warning, respectively for driving with a defective brake light, not having both side mirrors and for driving with an insurance policy that had just expired for 1 day.







KPCN would like to draw the attention of everyone to have the necessary documents as mentioned above in order. Compliance with the rules of the traffic regulation is also strongly advised. This also contributes to safe traffic on the island.

The amount of a fine for the above violations varies between $ 30 and $ 225.

