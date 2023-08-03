INDEBON organizes ‘Back to School Bash’

KRALENDIJK – INDEBON is organizing an event called ‘Back 2 School Bash’ for kids.

The event will take place on August 14, 16, and 18. FBSB will be involved in the baseball and softball event. They expect that football and baseball 5 will be very interesting. In baseball 5, 5 people can play together on the field. There will be training and explanation of the rules, followed by various matches. Registrations can be done via the Facebook page and also in person at the INDEBON office.

Children have to choose which sport they want to play, and there is only room for a total of 120 children to participate. Participating children will receive food and drinks during the day.

Registration

Registration can be done online or at the INDEBON office. The registration is free.