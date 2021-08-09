Information session on Bonaire for Hospitality & Tourism program













Kralendijk – Thursday, August 12, 2021, the University of Curaçao Dr. Mosies da Costa Gomez together with Tourism Corporation Bonaire will be present at Captain Don’s Habitat in Bonaire to give an information session about the bachelor program of the UoC: International Hospitality & Tourism Management. Present will be Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire and Pamela Rusch, Program Director of the IH&TM program.

This is a great opportunity for those living in Bonaire and who are interested in starting a promising career in hospitality & tourism to receive information about the program and to be able to ask questions about the program and the future of tourism in a live hospitality setting.

Prospective students and parents are welcome to join this information session.

Location: Captain Don’s Habitat (Aquarius Room)

Date: August 12, 2021

Time: 10:00 – 11:00 hours

Register: please send an email to sef.office@uoc.cw

