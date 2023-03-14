International observers arrive on Saba for Wednesday’s elections

THE BOTTOM – Two independent, international observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) are on Saba for the March 15 elections. The two observers, from Colombia and the United States, are here to observe the electoral process from the opening of the polls to the counting of votes and announcement of results.

The Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations in The Hague invited the OAS to observe the elections on Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire. There is also a two-member OAS delegation on St. Eustatius and one on Bonaire.

The main objective of the observation mission is to provide feedback on the elections in the form of a report that will include observations, findings and recommendations about the elections on all three islands. The report will be presented to the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations for distribution to governments and the organizations that implement the elections.

The two international observers will be on Saba until Thursday and will be present at the polling stations throughout election. On Monday, a meeting took place with the Census Office and the Main Voting Bureau. The observers were also present at a training for the members of the polling stations on Monday afternoon. In addition, the observers will meet with community organizations, political parties and candidates.

First time

Having international observers during elections is a common practice in many countries around the world. There are various international organizations that act as observers during elections. This is the first time that the OAS was invited to observe the elections on Saba and St. Eustatius. OAS delegations have previously observed elections in Bonaire, Curaçao and St. Maarten.