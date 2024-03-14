News
Island Council Bonaire meets with Senators during visit to The Netherlands
2024-03-14 - 0 minuten leestijd
DEN HAAG/KRALENDIJK – The Bonaire Island Council, during their recent visit to the Netherlands, among others met with members of the Kingdom Relations Committee of the First Chamber (KOREL), to continue the dialogue that began last month when the senators visited Bonaire.
During their visit to Bonaire, it was agreed that there will be more meetings between the Island Council and KOREL, to discuss topics of mutual interest.
