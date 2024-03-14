News Island Council Bonaire meets with Senators during visit to The Netherlands Redactie 2024-03-14 - 0 minuten leestijd

A view of the meeting. Photo: Island Council Bonaire

DEN HAAG/KRALENDIJK – The Bonaire Island Council, during their recent visit to the Netherlands, among others met with members of the Kingdom Relations Committee of the First Chamber (KOREL), to continue the dialogue that began last month when the senators visited Bonaire.

During their visit to Bonaire, it was agreed that there will be more meetings between the Island Council and KOREL, to discuss topics of mutual interest.