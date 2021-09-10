Island Governor Rijna visits Galileo Reference Centre













Kralendijk – Island Governor Edison Rijna used his trip to the World Conservation Congress in Marseille to hold various progress discussions in the Netherlands. He also visited the Galileo Reference Center in Noordwijk at the invitation of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

The Galileo Reference Center opened in 2018 monitors the data generated by the global navigation satellite system Galileo. The data generated by the Sensor Station to be built on Bonaire will soon also end up in Noordwijk. Governor Rijna was welcomed by Director of International Affairs of the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment Peter Diez and manager Peter Buist of the Galileo Reference Center.

On 14 July (then) Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen gave the go-ahead for the establishment of a Galileo Sensor Station on Bonaire. The design must be ready by December 1. Construction will begin in mid-2022 upon completion of the tender. The delivery will take place on March 1, 2023. Impressed by the tour, Island Governor Rijna expressed the hope that Bonaire will also be eligible for other European projects in the future.

Galileo is a European civil navigation system for determining, among other things, location and time for various purposes.

